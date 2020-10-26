transgender discrimination

-
Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that LGBTQ+ people could not be discriminated against when it comes to employment. But three days before that, the...
-
A new website will make it easier for Miami's transgender community to access healthcare providers who are experienced in working with trans individuals...
-
Poison Ivy came out as a transgender woman to her family in January.Her grandmother kicked her out of the house. “She didn’t want to see me…
-
The National LGBTQ Task Force held a conference focusing on advocacy for transgender and non-gender-conforming individuals Friday in Miami. Attendees...
-
Megan cracks open the book, and begins reading to her daughter.“I am Jazz,” she starts. “For as long as I can remember, my favorite color has been…
-
A proposed bill would prevent transgender Floridians from using the bathroom of the gender with which they identify gets a second committee vote…
-
TransCon, a day-long conference at Barry University, called for more public education about trans issues. There were workshops that covered health...
-
Opponents of a bill restricting public bathroom use based on a person’s born gender criticized the plan in Orlando Tuesday.The Single Sex Public…
-
A Lakeland eye clinic and Michigan funeral home on Thursday became the subject of the first federal lawsuits to protect transgender people in the…