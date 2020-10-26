-
Florida Matters this week took a deeper look at human trafficking, including the role physicians in the state play in identifying those at risk, and…
-
According to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center, Florida is third in the number of calls to the national human trafficking hotline. The FMC...
-
Attorney General Pam Bondi hopes to build on past anti-trafficking efforts with her new Statewide Council on Human Trafficking. She led the panel’s...
-
Bills in the House and Senate that would help victims of human trafficking are moving forward, but without a controversial provision that would have…
-
Angelina Spencer of Naples, a former "exotic dancer" and "adult club" owner, is leading the public relations effort to get strip-club owners to work with…
-
When Moe Crowle walks along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, a blighted drag in Sarasota’s historically black neighborhood, men on bikes shout from...