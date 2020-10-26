traffic fatalities

-
Florida lawmakers say the future is right around the corner and now is the time to get prepared. This legislative session lawmakers are talking...
-
On the heels of a recent national study ranking the Fort Myers/Cape Coral area the deadliest in the country for pedestrians, one Southwest Florida...
-
The phrase “Arrive Alive” once adorned Florida highway signs and souvenir license plates. The Florida Highway Patrol is introducing a new incarnation of...
-
Motor vehicle crashes are a leading causes of injury and death in the United States. And while wrong-way crashes account for a small percentage of the…