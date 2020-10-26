-
New stories coming out about the anti-aging clinic owned by Tony Bosch include a former minor league baseball player who wanted to lose weight, and chose…
The former clinic owner accused of selling performance-enhancing drugs to Alex Rodriguez has agreed to plead guilty in what prosecutors called a…
The reporter who wrote the expose on the Florida clinic that supplied steroids to professional athletes is reigniting the discussion with a new book,…
Major League Baseball dropped its lawsuit Wednesday against Biogenesis founder Tony Bosch and his partners, according to Miami New Times. The league,…
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s key witness in its case against Alex Rodriguez said he designed and administered an elaborate doping program for the…
Biogenesis, an "anti-aging" clinic in Coral Gables that injected performance-enhancing drugs into professional athletes, had well over 100 of them as…
Milwaukee Brewers slugger Ryan Braun has been suspended for the rest of the season for the use of performance-enhancing drugs he reportedly obtained at…
The whistleblower in the case against Biogenesis anti-aging clinic in Miami, accused of supplying steroids to Major League Baseball players, has come…
The owner of a Miami clinic suspected of selling performance-enhancing drugs to about 20 Major League Baseball players has agreed to work with…