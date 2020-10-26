-
Florida lawmakers Monday dug into issues involving climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, phrases mostly kept under wraps by state Republican…
-
After the issue stalled in the Senate at the end of this spring's legislative session, lawmakers could take up a proposal in 2018 that would clear the way…
-
A Senate Republican has filed a proposal that could help clear the way for "direct primary care" agreements in Florida — an issue that received support…
-
A Senate panel approved a bill this week that would allow teachers and other designated school staff to carry concealed weapons on school campuses,…