Faced with lawsuits from sick smokers, tobacco firms argue the health risks were "common knowledge" for decades, and they often pay professors to help make that point as expert witnesses.
Siding with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., a state appeals court Tuesday tossed out a $3 million verdict in a lawsuit filed by the husband of a woman who died…
If the state's ballot initiative to fund Medicaid's expansion passes, it will mean a $2-per-pack increase in taxes on cigarettes and a new tax on electronic cigarettes.
A divided state appeals court this week upheld a nearly $6.4 million verdict in a case filed against cigarette-maker Philip Morris USA by the widow of a…
The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in June in a case that focuses on the amount of damages an adult child should be able to receive in the…
A federal judge ordered tobacco companies to pay for ads warning that their products are deadly and that they manipulated them to be addictive. But the form of the ads may be dulling their effect.
Pointing to "intentional" wrongdoing in the past by the tobacco industry, a state appeals court Wednesday ordered two cigarette makers to pay a full $35…
A state appeals court ruled Wednesday that some tobacco companies should receive a new trial in a case involving a woman who suffered smoking-related…
A state appeals court Wednesday rejected arguments by two tobacco companies that part of a landmark Florida Supreme Court ruling amounts to an improper…
In a defeat for the tobacco industry, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday opened cigarette makers to more potential punitive damages in lawsuits…