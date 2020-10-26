-
Tick-borne illnesses have more than doubled in the United States over the past decade. University of Florida researcher Derrick Mathias says even though…
Tick-borne Lyme disease, which can cause life-threatening illness, remains a concern in Florida.
It's not the tick that causes Lyme disease, but the bacteria that live in its spit. Scientists at the Mayo Clinic have found a second bacterium capable of causing the disease in people.
An uptick in cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever might actually be due to a newer tick-borne bacterium. It looks like it's causing milder infections — and a lot of confusion.