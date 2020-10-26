-
Put your phone down while you are driving to avoid getting a ticket in Florida.Starting Monday, law enforcement officers can pull motorists over solely…
-
Beginning in July, Florida police can pull over drivers they suspect of texting while driving. That’s according to a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis...
-
A bill that would toughen the state’s texting-while-driving law was formally sent Thursday to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has voiced support for the proposal...
-
Motorists could only use hands-free wireless devices while moving on Florida roads, under a Senate proposal approved Wednesday. The Senate Rules Committee…
-
Touching a cell phone while driving could soon be against Florida law. That's if a bill a Tampa lawmaker plans to introduce passes muster in the...
-
A proposal that would allow law-enforcement officers to pull over motorists for using cell phones while driving will be back before lawmakers in…
-
A bipartisan group of lawmakers embarked Tuesday on a road that has resulted in a dead end in the past: getting the House and Senate to make texting...
-
State Rep. Emily Slosberg appeared Tuesday night at a Boca Raton City Council meeting as she tries to build local-government support for the Legislature…
-
Halfway through the 2013 legislative session, many major issues have yet to be resolved, News Service of Florida reports. The thorniest may be the House…
-
In the 2013 legislative session, which starts Tuesday, lawmakers will take a hard look at improving school security following the mass killing at Sandy…