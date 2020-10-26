texting ban

-
An author of a new law that toughened the state’s texting-while-driving ban wants to require motorists to go fully “hands-free” if they are using wireless…
Beginning in July, Florida police can pull over drivers they suspect of texting while driving. That’s according to a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis...
A bill that would toughen the state’s texting-while-driving law was formally sent Thursday to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has voiced support for the proposal...
For the last two years, Key Biscayne resident Debbie Wanninkhof has advocated for stricter texting while driving laws. A new law in the state of Florida...
A bill that will increase the penalty for texting and driving has passed the legislature and is heading to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature....
Law-enforcement officers could pull over motorists they see texting and driving, under a measure approved Tuesday by the House despite concerns the change…
A proposal that would allow law-enforcement officers to pull over motorists for using cell phones while driving will be back before lawmakers in…
Lawmakers in the Florida Senate passed a handful of health related bills Tuesday morning, including: A measure that would make it more difficult for…
The Florida Senate unanimously passed a $74.3-billion budget that includes raises for state employees and more money for schools and the Everglades; it…
Lawmakers think this could be the year they actually pass a ban on texting-while-driving, the Lakeland Ledger reports. Yesterday’s two-hour hearing is…