Melissa Lynn Kelly owns a bar in Longview, Texas. Kelly and other bar owners are suing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after he closed bars across the state to curb the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday the state is pausing any further plans to reopen. It comes after a spike in the coronavirus cases and with some hospital systems strained by the surge.
Gov. Greg Abbott said the temporary measure will help the state "corral the spread" of COVID-19 in Texas, which has seen a sharp rise in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.
Restaurants in Texas are reopening slowly, but nothing is quite the same after the coronavirus shutdowns. Owners have to be creative to survive and ensure the safety of customers and staff.
Dennis and Chris Cavner, in their early 70s, are preparing to move less than two blocks away into a 2,720-square-foot, ranch-style house they bought this…
After the May school shooting in Texas, President Obama's secretary of education tweeted support for a radical idea: "What if no children went to school...
The state’s blood donation centers are sending resources to Texas hospitals affected by Harvey, now a tropical depression. OneBlood is asking Florida...
Teenage pregnancy rates have declined across the country, but some parts of Texas have made much less progress on that. Abstinence-only sex ed policies may be one reason why.
At issue is whether a Texas law requiring clinics to meet surgical-center standards is aimed at safeguarding women's health or unconstitutionally limiting a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy.