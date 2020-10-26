-
Former NPR host Diane Rehm’s new book, " When My Time Comes ," explores the movement nationwide to allow for terminally ill patients to access end of...
-
The D.C. law gives District physicians the right to prescribe lethal medication to terminally ill patients who have less than six months to live.
-
A new law going into effect in California will allow terminally ill patients with less than six months to live to request life-ending medication from a...
-
A new law that legalized full-strength marijuana for terminally ill patients has spurred the latest challenge in the competition for coveted medical…
-
State health officials on Monday paved the way for Gainesville-based San Felasco Nurseries to join five other dispensing organizations authorized to grow…
-
With Floridians poised to vote this fall on broad legalization of medical marijuana, Gov. Rick Scott on Friday signed a bill that will allow terminally…
-
Continuing to consider how many nurseries should take part in the industry, a House panel Monday approved a bill that would allow patients with terminal…
-
More times than she can count, Dr. Carin van Zyl has heard terminally ill patients beg to die. They tell her they can’t handle the pain, that the nausea…
-
A Senate panel this week will take up a bill that would allow terminally ill patients to use medical marijuana, as lawmakers continue to grapple with…
-
Two Republican lawmakers are pitching a moderate expansion of the medical marijuana system they pushed through the Legislature almost two years ago. The...