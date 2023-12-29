Search Query
teplizumab
Health News Florida
10-year-old, first in Florida to take new diabetes drug, has no symptoms a year later
Joe Mario Pedersen - WMFE
Last January, Anderson Ata became the seventh person in the world to receive teplizumab, which researchers say is the first big milestone in treating diabetes since the production of insulin over 100 years ago.