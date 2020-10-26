teen pregnancy

-
Sherry Johnson was 11 years old when she was forced to marry her 20-year-old rapist through a loophole in a Florida law that doesn't set a minimum age for…
-
Researchers say that programs advocating abstinence until marriage fail to get teens to delay sexual activity and also prevent them from getting important information about pregnancy and STDs.
-
Florida’s teen birth rates are on a steady decline, according to a national report.
-
Teenage pregnancy rates have declined across the country, but some parts of Texas have made much less progress on that. Abstinence-only sex ed policies may be one reason why.
-
Sexually active teenagers are more likely to use birth control and are choosing forms that are more effective, a study finds. Births to teens dropped by 36 percent from 2007 to 2013.
-
Teen pregnancies fell again last year, to another historic low, a government report shows."The continued decline is really quite amazing," said Brady…
-
Teenagers are having less sex and getting better about using contraceptives, a survey finds. Economic hard times also make it less likely that teens will want to become parents so early in life.