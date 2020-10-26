-
During the coronavirus pandemic, states have struggled with staggering revenue losses and budget shortfalls. Here's what is happening in Florida.
-
State tax revenues continued to take a hit in June as Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded economic-recovery efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new report…
-
To avoid penalties, people who didn't have health insurance in 2016 or who got federal assistance to pay the premiums need to take a little extra care when completing their tax forms this year.
-
People who think the change in administrations may save them from having to pay a fine for not having insurance in 2016 could be in for a rude surprise.
-
A Senate Republican last week proposed a measure that would require hospital taxing districts to get voter approval every 10 years to continue levying…
-
The math is harsh: The federal penalty for having no health insurance is set to jump to $695, and the Obama administration is being urged to highlight…
-
It flew through the Republican-run House in 2012, and a year later 79 of the Democratic-led Senate's 100 members embraced it. With Republicans now…
-
Orlando has not one, but two, of the highest grossing nonprofit hospital systems in the nation, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Florida Hospital and Orlando…