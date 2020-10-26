-
The tobacco giant is supporting its first cigarette tax — 60 cents more per pack. But some health groups oppose Missouri's ballot measure, as do some education groups that would benefit from the tax.
The medical device industry is enjoying a two-year moratorium on a tax that was created to support the Affordable Care Act. Are firms using their savings to create more jobs, as many claim?
The math is harsh: The federal penalty for having no health insurance is set to jump to $695, and the Obama administration is being urged to highlight…
In Miami, the city can again charge non-residents a $100 surcharge on ambulance rides, the Miami Herald reports.St. Petersburg resident Cheryl Haigley…