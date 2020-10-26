-
The task force that will give a final report to Gov. Ron DeSantis with its recommendations for reopening Florida’s economy is soliciting public comment...
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering initiating a study into the health effects of high exposure to toxic algae on Lake…
-
A state task force to help determine strategies for researching and mitigating harmful algae blooms met Thursday in St. Petersburg. It’s the first time...
-
Jacksonville’s sea level rise task force has voted in favor of several more recommendations to submit to City Council before the temporary committee...
-
Southwest Florida is in some ways on the front lines of the global battle against harmful algal blooms. On yesterday’s show we met an ethnobotanist who...
-
Jim Turner / News Service of FloridaExperts looking into toxic algae outbreaks that have exploded in state waterways want to know if anyone has a proven,…
-
In the wake of last summer’s worst blue-green algae outbreak in Florida’s history, water management continues to be at the forefront of conversation in...
-
Florida's Office of Drug Control will be re-established in the governor's office and a state task force on drug abuse will be set up to provide a unified…
-
A new Florida task force met for the first time this week to start looking into transportation issues people with developmental and intellectual...
-
Hundreds of millions of gallons of sewage spilled onto Pinellas County streets and into waterways after last year's tropical storms. A task force set up…