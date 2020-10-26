-
The flu remains a far deadlier illness to worry about in Florida than the coronavirus, state lawmakers were told on Tuesday.While the coronavirus that…
Tampa General Hospital performed its first kidney transplant in 1974 and by 1985 had completed Florida’s first successful heart transplant. In October...
An appeals court Wednesday upheld a ruling that cleared Tampa General Hospital from potential liability in a medical-malpractice case stemming from the…
Tampa General Hospital and Florida Hospital's network in Tampa Bay announced Tuesday that they plan to work together on some programs and services, as…
How much charity care is enough for a hospital to earn its nonprofit, tax-exempt status? Apparently there is no rule about that, the Tampa Bay Times…
Florida Hospital, a multi-hospital system based in Orlando, came out on top in the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital list of rankings for hospitals…
Some hospitals that have been bought out by Health Management Associates (HMA) -- including St. Petersburg's Bayfront Medical Center -- may get an…
Gov. Rick Scott signed the 2013-14 budget, which includes a $65 million cushion for hospitals that serve a disproportionate share of Medicaid patients as…
Most hospitals and doctors are reluctant to deliver a baby vaginally after the mother has had a Cesarean section, even though many experts say women can…
In an unusual coincidence, the long-term CEOs at five of the area’s largest health facilities are retiring at about the same time, the Tampa Bay Times…