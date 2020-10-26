-
A federal grant awarded last week to the Tampa Family Health Centers will allow it to expand services to medically underserved residents in Hillsborough...
Low-income patients in Hillsborough County are losing an option for receiving free family-planning care at the end of this month. As of Sept. 30, Tampa...
There are few laws in place to keep prescription drug companies from raising their prices to levels unaffordable for many people.
In an effort to expand services and reduce unnecessary hospital visits, Tampa Family Health Centers opened its first facility connected to a hospital.The…
When the new online health insurance marketplace opens Oct. 1, millions of people will be able to buy insurance at the click of a mouse. The federal…