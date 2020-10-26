Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

-
When families don’t know where their next meal will come from, it can be especially hard on young children. A new study in the Journal of Nutrition...
North Florida Congressman Al Lawson is launching his Let’s Feed America campaign, which aims to reduce hunger by expanding eligibility and making it...
A House Republican filed a proposal Friday that seeks to prevent people from using food-assistance benefits to buy soft drinks.The bill (HB 47) by Rep.…
Some 55 percent of families with kids on SNAP have jobs — they just don't earn enough to live on. Many states where reliance on SNAP is heaviest voted overwhelmingly for Trump last November.
Florida ranks 24th in the United States for being the healthiest states for aging adults, according to the 2016 America’s Health Ranking Senior Report....
State and federal authorities said this week that 22 people have been arrested in South Florida and charged with fraudulently receiving more than $13…
About 300,000 Floridians who qualified for food stamps now face a work requirement that went into effect Jan. 1 -- and the possibility of at least…
Back when Laura Rollins first used food stamps for her family—more than two decades ago—she was sometimes embarrassed to use her stamps at the grocery...
This Friday, Floridians who rely on food stamps will have to tighten their belts even further. That’s because SNAP -- the Supplemental Nutrition
About 3.6 million Floridians who use food stamps to purchase their monthly groceries will see a cut in their benefits come Nov. 1, the Orlando Sentinel…