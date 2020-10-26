Sunshine Law

-
Broward Health operates five public hospitals that serve the majority of people living in central and northern Broward County. This week, five of the...
-
Four current and former North Broward Hospital District commissioners and the district's general counsel have been indicted on misdemeanor charges that…
-
A Senate committee Tuesday will consider a proposal (SPB 7022) that calls for the state to take steps aimed at hiring more people with disabilities.The…
-
The business of Florida's 12 public universities is supposed to be public like any other state agency. Salaries, contracts, policies and other university…