An effort by Key West to ban the sale of sunscreen believed to harm coral reefs is on the verge of being overturned.The Florida Legislature sent…
TALLAHASSEE – Without any debate, the Florida Senate on Wednesday passed legislation that would prohibit local governments from regulating drugs and...
With the full Senate ready to take up the issue, a House panel Tuesday approved a bill that would block local governments from regulating over-the-counter…
In light of Key West banning the sale of sunscreens that contain chemicals believed to harm coral reefs, Florida lawmakers are fast-tracking proposals...
With the sponsor pointing to concerns about skin cancer, a Senate committee Monday approved a measure that would prevent local governments from banning...
The government asked manufacturers to complete safety studies on the active ingredients in sunscreens by November. In the meantime, what do you need to know about the goo you slather on your skin?
NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Trisha Calvo of Consumer Reports about a study that finds the active ingredients in sunscreen may be absorbed into the bloodstream.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced this week a new proposal to update safety standards for sunscreen ingredients and marketing.
Officials in Key West took the initial steps toward banning the sale of sunscreens containing two ingredients that could be harmful to coral reefs.The…
Over the summer, Hawaii became the first place in the United States to ban sunscreens with chemicals that have been found to harm corals . Now Key West...