Monroe County led the state last year in the rate of deaths by motor vehicle accidents and suicides. That's according to the annual report from the...
Two suicides in the span of a week involving student survivors of the Parkland school shooting have sparked a new question at the Florida Capitol: How…
"These sobering statistics are a wakeup call that we are losing too many Americans, too early and too often, to conditions that are preventable," says CDC Director Robert Redfield.
The overwhelming majority of gun deaths in America don't involve bad guys with guns — they're caused by people deliberately harming themselves. The U.S. experiences more than 60 gun suicides daily.
A Florida gun-shop chain that has eight target-shooting ranges has stopped renting firearms following a rash of suicides. Khaled Akkawi, founder of Shoot…