suicide rate

Two suicides in the span of a week involving student survivors of the Parkland school shooting have sparked a new question at the Florida Capitol: How…
Duval County high-school students are reporting higher-than-average rates of suicide attempts and feelings of hopelessness. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti...
When a 23-year-old who has tried to kill himself visits family, he must mentally prepare to resist hurting himself with their guns, he says. Gun access can make suicidal impulses harder to fend off.
About 25 percent of people who commit suicide in Florida are military veterans, even though they account for just 8 percent of the population, the Florida…