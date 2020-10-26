-
Florida would get billions of dollars for coronavirus relief through the latest federal aid package proposed by the House, known as the "HEROES Act."
-
The Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved a $159 million stimulus package that Mayor Lenny Curry’s office proposed late last week.
-
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it could be several weeks before any bipartisan legislation. She also said she would not be tested herself, despite an apparent new case among her members.
-
This Friday, Floridians who rely on food stamps will have to tighten their belts even further. That’s because SNAP -- the Supplemental Nutrition