The former owner of a medical clinic who posed as a doctor and illegally supplied steroid injections and other performance-enhancing drugs to…
Microbial contamination has been verified in two batches of drugs from a Tennessee compounding pharmacy that were shipped into Florida and other states,…
Thirteen Florida patients have developed skin infections after receiving steroid injections shipped into the state from a compounding pharmacy in…
Florida is one of 13 states that received drugs from a compounding pharmacy linked to a new outbreak of illness, health officials said late Friday…