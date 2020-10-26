-
In more than 30 states, it is illegal for someone with HIV to have sex without first disclosing their status. Some are now trying to change that, arguing that those laws endanger public health.
With the Florida Department of Health reporting a significant increase in the number of sexually transmitted diseases cases, some are calling for sex...
The medication is very effective, but there's concern it might cause birth defects if taken by a pregnant woman. Different countries address that issue in very different ways.
Chlamydia, gonorrhea and HIV cases are all on the rise in Florida. April is STD awareness month, and the Florida Department of Health is offering free STD…
A new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report is drawing attention to a more than doubling of the number of cases of congenital syphilis nationwide,...
Researchers say that programs advocating abstinence until marriage fail to get teens to delay sexual activity and also prevent them from getting important information about pregnancy and STDs.
It sounds so simple: Order a kit online, test for sexually transmitted diseases in the privacy of home and mail it back. But deciding what to test for and who gets tested is far from easy.
Seniors looking for love need to remember they aren’t immune from sexually transmitted disease, Palm Beach Post columnist Steve Dorfman writes..Between…
Kate GeMeiner, in a pixie haircut and a sensible brown pantsuit, holds up what, from the back of the room, appears to be a see-through balloon. It isn’t.
A vaccine against a virus that causes cervical cancer has cut infections among teenage girls by over half in the first four years of use, scientists report. Only about one-third of girls in that age group have received the recommended shots.