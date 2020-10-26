state mental hospital

-
A judge says a man accused of throwing his daughter from a Tampa Bay bridge is still not competent to stand trial.It's the third time since January 2015…
-
Florida is spending more than $50 million a year getting defendants charged with nonviolent crimes declared competent for trial and not providing these…
-
The 2010 death of a 23-year-old man at the North Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center in Gainesville can be blamed on worker stress and staff…
-
More than $100 million in budget cuts at Florida’s state mental have created an environment where patients are being injured by one another, hurting…
-
Florida is selling off a closed hospital and nearly 500 acres to a company that is promising to build a driver training center and hotel.Gov. Rick Scott…