While across the nation the cultural and political tug-of-war over health care rages on, locally, healers keep on healing. But providing care for people...
The St. Petersburg Free Clinic’s health center has a new home and it’s twice as big.The clinic outgrew its space in downtown St. Petersburg and was…
The St. Petersburg Free Clinic has expanded its dental services to include providing dentures to low-income, uninsured and underserved adults in…
Leaders from the Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics went to Tallahassee Thursday to personally ask lawmakers to keep them in the budget ...
Monica Smith came to the St. Petersburg Free Clinic's women's program in 2012, after drug addiction and a felony record led to her losing custody of her...
With open enrollment for health insurance ending in just two weeks, the push is on to get everyone who qualifies signed up. But some of the uninsured are…