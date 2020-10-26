socialized medicine

-
When the American Medical Association — one of the nation’s most powerful health care groups — met in Chicago this June, its medical student caucus seized…
The Trump administration's Medicare chief on Wednesday slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders' call for a national health plan, saying "Medicare for All" would…
Cheered on by a handful of activists, liberal House Democrats announced outside the Capitol that they were forming a caucus to push for "Medicare for All"…
There is no charity in the hearts and souls of the members of Congress who are trying to block the access to health care of working families who for too…