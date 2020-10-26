-
The state is quietly closing offices that provide help to people applying for food stamps and Medicaid in several Florida counties.
-
Florida education officials and advocates say about 200,000 students could become ineligible for automatic free school lunches under a Trump…
-
Activists delivered a petition with 1.5 million signatures to the agency in an effort to stop a rule change that would end automatic enrollment in free school lunch for nearly 1 million kids.
-
The federal food stamp program that provides a lifeline to needy people throughout Florida will continue running through February. Funding for the...
-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing stricter requirements for people receiving food stamps.It’s part of the farm bill passed by Congress, and…
-
Florida lawmakers are once again trying to reform the state’s food stamp program, which has more than doubled since the Recession. But unlike in...
-
The USDA says it will give states more flexibility in how they deliver federal food benefits. That could potentially include requiring drug testing or imposing time limits for adults with children.
-
There is still a chance for some people to sign up for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
-
On the first day of make-up registration for disaster food assistance, lines were long, while lawyers who were suing over how the program has been...
-
As Floridians continue lining up for food assistance due to hardships caused by Hurricane Irma, state officials announced they intend to re-open...