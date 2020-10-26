-
E-cigarette use among young people in Florida spiked over the past year, according to data released by Tobacco Free Florida.The rate of e-cigarette use…
-
In 2015, smoking among adults in Florida dropped to 15.8 percent, the lowest it has ever been. State health officials are celebrating the decline and...
-
New federal statistics show the number of adult cigarette smokers in Florida has fallen to 17.6 percent, just above the country's rate of 15…
-
Florida’s infant mortality rate has dropped to 6 per 1,000 live births, the Associated Press reports. In a separate story, the smoking rate for U.S.…