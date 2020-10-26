-
It came down to the wire, but a federal agency that helps thousands of Florida seniors sign up for Medicare will be funded for another year.Congress…
-
A program that helps thousands of Florida seniors sign up for Medicare could lose all of its funding by the end of the month if Congress doesn't…
-
Seniors who like their Medicare choice this year, shouldn't assume it will be the same next year.A doctor in your network this year could be out of…
-
A program that helps seniors choose a Medicare program and save money on prescription drugs could be going away in Florida and across the country.The U.S.…
-
Not every American 65 and older is worrying about Medicare's open enrollment period, now underway. Some who are eligible for the government insurance plan…
-
Seniors enrolling in Medicare are facing a tough decision when it comes to which plans they should sign up for.The enrollment period started about two…
-
There are more than 3 million people who have health insurance through Medicare in Florida and dozens of thousands of those beneficiaries could qualify…
-
As of Nov. 1, I will be on Medicare, which means I have to enroll this month. I should have plenty of company, since open enrollment for 2015 begins Oct.…