-
Military health officials say troops are engaging in more high-risk sexual behavior, and part of the reason might be the popularity of smartphone dating...
-
According to Centers for Disease Control data, sexually transmitted disease infections are on the rise among the country’s youngest population. In...
-
Although they account for half of all new sexually transmitted infections, most young people between the ages of 15 and 25 have never been tested for…
-
An AIDS health care group is defending an ad campaign in Los Angeles that links popular dating apps with the spread of sexual transmitted diseases.The…