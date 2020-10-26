-
The New Light shelter in Kolkata offers a safe home. Founder Urmi Basu was inspired by a walk through the city's red-light district. This year, she was given India's highest civilian honor for women.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced more than 80 arrests as the result of an ongoing sting investigation targeted at stopping sex...
When authorities busted what they say is a multimillion-dollar human-trafficking and prostitution ring in Jupiter last month, law enforcement spoke out...
Trying to help human-trafficking victims get a new start in life, Florida lawmakers in 2013 unanimously passed a bill aimed at helping victims expunge…
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the first law enforcement agency in Florida to partner with the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking to...
On 100 acre stretch of land, seven houses sit in various stages of construction. The exposed, wooden beams are decorated with motivational quotes and...
A bill that would allow sex-trafficking survivors to sue hotels that turn a blind eye to their abuse is moving in the Florida Senate. Some lawmakers...
Florida’s U.S. Senators, Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson, joined 18 other Congressional colleagues in filing bipartisan legislation crack down on websites,...
The Jacksonville City Council is advancing a bill that would add hotels to the list of businesses required to post human-trafficking awareness signs....
A new report on how Florida handles young human trafficking victims is receiving mixed reviews.