-
Jacksonville has the state’s highest rate of registered sex offenders or predators without a permanent address.
-
Roughly 260 sex offenders have registered as their residence the intersection of Northwest 36th Court and 71st Street, on the edge of Hialeah and Miami....
-
While most of the attention in Tallahassee this week has been elsewhere -- on education standards or the rollout of the health law -- legislative…
-
When the South Florida Sun-Sentinel checked on how the Jimmy Ryce law was working -- the one that allows the state to detain violent sex offenders who are…