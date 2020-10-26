-
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a tentative deal Wednesday with about half the states and thousands of local governments over its role in the...
-
A Florida sheriff's office says it has not settled a lawsuit and won't pay millions to a black man who became a quadriplegic when a deputy shot him.The…
-
St. Petersburg leaders have settled a lawsuit filed by environmental groups in 2016 after the city released millions of gallons of sewage into Tampa…
-
SeaWorld and two former executives on Tuesday agreed to pay more than $5 million to settle federal fraud claims that they misled investors about the…
-
A Florida city has proposed a settlement that would pay $475,000 to a family who were told their baby didn't need medical treatment after swallowing a…
-
The Calhoun Liberty Hospital has reached a settlement deal with Florida’s health care oversight agency. The hospital faced steep fines over its...
-
Florida is part of a multi-state settlement totaling $3.4 million with four major insurance companies over the issue of improving the way life insurance…
-
A federal judge has given final approval to a settlement in a decade-long legal fight over care provided to children in Florida's Medicaid program. Judge…
-
After a court fight that lasted more than a decade, the state and groups representing pediatricians and dentists have settled a class-action lawsuit about…
-
During its meeting Friday in Tampa, the Florida Board of Medicine issued fines and penalties against Hillsborough County physician Betty Jo Carter, for…