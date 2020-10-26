-
With more than two-dozen amendments stacked up on the bill Wednesday, Senate President Andy Gardiner yanked a medical marijuana measure off the floor and…
-
The full Senate is slated Tuesday to take up a bill that would allow patients with terminal illnesses to have access to medical marijuana.The bill (SB…
-
A Senate panel this week will take up a bill that would allow terminally ill patients to use medical marijuana, as lawmakers continue to grapple with…
-
Measures that would legalize full-strength medical marijuana for terminally ill patients received preliminary approval from House and Senate committees…