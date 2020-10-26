-
To the surprise and delight of lawmakers who have long backed the proposal, House Speaker Steve Crisafulli on Tuesday called for eliminating a five-year…
-
With backing from the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet, a Senate committee Monday approved a bill (SB 248) that would allow thousands of immigrant…
-
The Florida Children and Youth Cabinet is calling on lawmakers to help the children of legal immigrants get health coverage through KidCare, a subsidized…
-
While Florida legislative leaders identified reform of the assisted-living industry as a priority, the ALF package failed for a third year, the…
-
No one questions that assisted living facilities need to be regulated - or if they do question it, they’re being quiet about it. But there’s disagreement…