-
With same-sex marriage now legal nationwide, lawmakers in numerous states are preparing for a new round of battles in 2016 over whether to grant…
-
A handful of states are refusing to name both parents from a same-sex couple on a birth certificate, even though its among the benefits named in the Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage.
-
Florida's court clerks are going to start using new marriage and divorce forms that no longer use the words "husband" and "wife."State officials on Monday…