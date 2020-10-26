-
Opening statements are expected in the Medicare fraud trial of a prominent Florida eye doctor who is also accused of bribing a U.S. senator.Prosecutors…
A prominent Florida eye doctor linked to corruption charges against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez wants his bail conditions eased in a separate health care…
A Florida doctor charged with corruption alongside New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez appears to be nearing release from prison.Dr. Salomon Melgen is due to…
A West Palm Beach eye doctor’s patients call him a "miracle worker" for using cutting edge medicine to preserve their vision. But the FBI and Department…