More than 12 million pounds of meat are now included in the recall. Officials say some 250 people have been sickened. They fear contaminated beef may remain in people's freezers.
Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers because of fears they could potentially have salmonella.The company on Monday…
More than 200 million eggs in Florida and nine other states are under recall, over possible Salmonella contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug…
The Food and Drug Administration has started testing randomly selected fresh herbs and prepared guacamole. So far, the agency has found dangerous bacteria in 3 to 6 percent of the samples it tested.
The government is warning people not to handle tiny turtles because of the risk of contracting salmonella. The problem is, it has been warning us for 40 years and we're still getting sick.
Urban chickens are a thing, we know, but backyard birds can carry pathogens. And so far this year, 895 people from 48 states have gotten sick, and a few hundred were hospitalized. One person died.
Three cases of salmonella in Louisiana may be part of the outbreak that sickened 285 people in 27 states, killing a 99-year-old California woman,…
ConAgra Foods is likely to face a criminal charge now that the U.S. government has completed its investigation of the company's 2007 peanut butter…
More than three dozen people in 18 states have been struck by salmonella after handling frozen rodents traced back to a Florida company. Five of the…
In Florida, the number of cases of food poisoning linked to Foster Farms brand chicken is now four, the state Department of Health announced Thursday.…