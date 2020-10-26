-
Hospitals that treat many poor and uninsured patients were expected to face tough financial times in states that did not expand Medicaid under the federal…
-
A plan to redistribute federal money among all of Florida’s hospitals will be delayed at least a year, legislators announced at a joint Health and Human…
-
Changes in the funding formula for Medicaid that will take many millions of dollars away from large safety-net hospitals such as Jackson Memorial and…
-
Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, who doesn't think it's sappy to speak of "public service" and would go the second mile for a kid or a veteran or an…
-
Gov. Rick Scott signed the 2013-14 budget, which includes a $65 million cushion for hospitals that serve a disproportionate share of Medicaid patients as…