rural health care

Florida received more than $1 million in rural development grants to help fund three projects, including two targeted at telemedicine, the federal…
As COVID-19 forced many addiction treatment clinics to scale back, Colorado brought its clinics on wheels to remote, underserved towns and used telehealth to connect patients with addiction doctors.
Recruiting doctors to come to work in rural hospitals has always been a challenge, especially in a hot job market. But some hospitals in remote areas are finding ways to lure much-needed talent.
Hospitals have long been linchpins of rural communities, providing jobs as well as health care. But policy analysts say some hospitals may have to change or close to better serve rural health needs.
Florida State University medical students are heading out into rural Florida for an up-close look at the challenges and opportunities in healthcare in...
After 45 years of providing health care in rural western Missouri, Sac-Osage Hospital is being sold piece by piece.Ceiling tiles are going for 25 cents,…
Pointing to a need to increase access to health care in areas such as rural communities, a bipartisan group of House and Senate leaders Tuesday expressed…