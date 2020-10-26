-
A Supreme Court case in March will test the new five-member conservative majority. If justices strike federal abortion protections, look for a state-by-state quilt of abortion "deserts" and "havens."
More states have adopted new restrictions on abortion in hopes the Supreme Court will revisit Roe v. Wade. That could have profound effects on the economic prospects for women seeking abortions.
A controversial abortion measure known as the “fetal heartbeat bill” has been filed in the Florida Senate, mirroring a bill filed last month in the…
For the first time since the Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide in its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, the House of Representatives has a majority…
The stakes are higher with a newly configured U.S. Supreme Court. Abortion-rights opponents say they're ultimately hoping to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Planned Parenthood on Wednesday launched a campaign to protect access to abortion as widely as possible even if the Supreme Court, with the addition of…
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday said he views Roe v. Wade as settled law, according to Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, but the answer did…
Abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to make it easier for women to get abortions amid a new wave of state-level bans and restrictions…
With Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination still up for debate, activists are planning for potential battles in state legislatures if the court eventually weakens national abortion rights.
What would the U.S. look like without Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide? That’s the question now that President Donald Trump…