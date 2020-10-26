robotic surgery

-
By Daylina Miller A Pasco County hospital is the first in the Tampa Bay region to use a new robotic technology to treat coronary artery disease.
Operating rooms are now being fitted with high-tech equipment, such as robotics and in-suite radiology, that reduce the time needed for surgery, the South…
Hysterectomy are among the most common surgical procedures for women. With the advent of surgical robots, more doctors and women are opting for that approach. Does a robot, which costs more, make it better?
Amid reports of a handful of “freak incidents,” the Food and Drug Administration is taking a closer look at the robots that are used to perform…