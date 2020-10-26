Republican Party of Florida

-
In the spring and summer of 2015, the state switched more than 13,000 children out of Children's Medical Services, a part of Florida Medicaid, according…
-
While Gov. Rick Scott’s re-election campaign and the GOP are focusing on his role in creating jobs, the first Democratic TV ad of the 2014 governor’s race…
-
Questions are being raised about how Congressional candidate and physician Paige Kreegel knew about attack ads before they ever aired, the Tampa Bay Times…
-
Continuing the split in the GOP, some in Congress want to take an action that would quadruple the cost of health insurance for themselves, their…
-
Dr. Larry Kawa, a Boca Raton orthodontist and big-time Republican fund-raiser, is paying for a dinner on Thursday for hundreds of African Americans aimed…
-
Universal Health Care executives overstated assets and submitted "misleading financial statements" to the state and a major creditor, according to state…