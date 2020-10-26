-
The CEO of a Delray Beach rehab center raided last year has been accused of paying more than $325,000 in kickbacks to sober home operators who brought in…
-
Research shows exercise-based cardiac rehab programs help heart patients heal faster and live longer. But fewer than a third take part. Time and cost are the main barriers, doctors and patients say.
-
This week: The religious objection to Obamacare's requirement that birth control be free and available makes its way to the Supreme Court again....
-
Per-person Medicare spending, much higher in Florida than all but one other state, has seen a dramatic increase in "post-acute" services -- nursing homes,…