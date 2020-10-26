-
A long-running legal battle over the fate of Florida's political landscape is going back before the state Supreme Court.The Florida Supreme Court will…
-
The House redistricting committee voted along party lines Monday to approve its version of new districts for the state Senate, potentially setting up a…
-
Lawmakers on Monday filed three potential maps of the state's 27 congressional districts for a Leon County judge to consider, as the deadline for turning…
-
Florida's political landscape could undergo a dramatic shift under a proposed new map for Congress released Wednesday by the state Legislature.The new map…