A prominent medical journal has published a new recommendation from a group of scientists concluding that there's no need to cut back on red and processed meats. This contradicts current guidelines.
Less than a half-ounce of red meat per day: That's how much a new report says we should eat to meet nutritional needs and help save the planet. Americans on average now eat four to six times as much.
A fresh study looks at what happens after people change their meat-eating habits. Those who upped their intake — about 3.5 servings more per week — saw their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes during four years of follow-up increase by almost 50 percent.
Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic say the real problem isn’t the fat and cholesterol, but a little-known chemical called TMAO that shows up in the blood…