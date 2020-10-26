-
Insurers must pay $41.7 million in rebates to Florida individuals and employers this summer, an amount that far exceeds refunds in any other state,…
-
Reprinted with permission from the Palm Beach PostMore on Florida Blue from The Post:State Reviews Florida Blue Plan as Watchdogs Question how Law…
-
After weeks of bruising attacks on the Affordable Care Act by House Republicans and other opponents, Democrats Thursday retaliated with a one-two…
-
Insurers for more than 600,000 Floridians will have to rebate some of the premium from last year because they didn’t comply with the spending rules in the…